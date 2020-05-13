Left Menu
Matt Damon says his daughter Alexis had coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:58 IST
Hollywood star Matt Damon (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexis had contracted coronavirus while he was stuck in Ireland. The actor is in quarantine in with his family in the small town of Dalkey, Ireland, where he was shooting for a movie whose production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damon made a surprise appearance on a local radio show -- "SPIN 1038 Fully Charged" -- where he talked about how Alexis was diagnosed with coronavirus early on. "I'm in the middle of a movie that I shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland and kind of right when we arrived in Ireland, the movie was shut down... "Our oldest daughter's in college. Obviously that's been shut down, but she's in New York City. She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," Damon said.

Alexis is the actor's stepdaughter from his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso's previous marriage but Damon considers her as his own. "I shouldn't say our whole family's together. Of our four kids we've got the three younger ones and our oldest one, we'll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody's OK," Damon said.

