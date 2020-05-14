Left Menu
Audible and DC announce powerhouse cast for highly anticipated 'The Sandman'

Audio entertainment platform Audible Inc. on Wednesday, announced the star-studded cast of the first-ever, exclusive audio adaptation of New York Times best-selling graphic novel series 'The Sandman.'

ANI | New Jersey | Updated: 14-05-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 10:06 IST
Poster of the audible original 'The Sandman'. Image Credit: ANI

Audio entertainment platform Audible Inc. on Wednesday, announced the star-studded cast of the first-ever, exclusive audio adaptation of New York Times best-selling graphic novel series 'The Sandman.' The adaptation will be written by Neil Gaiman, published by DC comics, adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman.

The first installment of the multi-part original audio drama series is set for release on July 15, 2020 and adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series. The powerhouse cast is led by James McAvoy in the title role of Dream and includes Riz Ahmed, Arthur Darvill, Kat Dennings as Death, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Miriam Margolyes, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and an expansive list of additional cast.

The story revolves around the life of an occultist and narrates the events when the occultist attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death (Dennings) in a bargain for eternal life. "A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love," said Editor-in-Chief of Audible Originals David Blum.

Gaiman's long-time audio collaborator, multi-award winner Dirk Maggs, shares executive producer credit and also serves as the project's scriptwriter and director. In addition to the rich, cinematic soundscape that has become Maggs' trademark, 'The Sandman' also features an original score by Academy Award-winning composer and musician James Hannigan.

'The Sandman' is the latest in a series of best-in-class Audible Original audio dramas released by Audible in recent months. (ANI)

