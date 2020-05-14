Singer Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett dies from opioid addiction

American rockstar Melissa Etheridge has revealed that her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher has died due to his opioid addiction. The 58-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying that Beckett struggled with addiction for years.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family, and his friends. My heart is broken," Melissa wrote. She thanked her friends and family members for sharing their condolences and said she can feel their "love and sincere grief".

"Wes struggles with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end, we know he is out of pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me," Melissa concluded her post. The singer shared Beckett with her former partner, filmmaker Julie Cypher. The couple, who have been separated for many years, also share a daughter, Bailey.

Both children were conceived using artificial insemination and a sperm donation from musician David Crosby.