Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic heads to Amazon Prime after 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi" biopic is the latest major Bollywood movie to go for a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video after Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's "Gulabo Sitabo" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the closing of cinema screens. "Shakuntala Devi" producers on Friday announced that the biopic on the mathematician will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video this June

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is penned by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are by Ishita Moitra

"I’m so excited that the film will have its world premier on Amazon Prime Video and everyone will get to experience Shakuntala’s incredible journey and Vidya’s magical portrayal of her soon!," Menon said in a statement here. Menon said there was no one better than Vidya to capture Shakuntala Devi's "wit and wisdom. Shakuntala Devi was widely called as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. "Shakuntala Devi’s passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms - and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on screen, her story is one that calls out to be told! And there’s no one better than Vidya to capture Shakuntala’s wit and wisdom!," Menon said. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The biopic was scheduled to be theatrically released on May 8 but was delayed due to COVID-19.