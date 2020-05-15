Sacred Games Season 3: What we can expect if Netflix renews it

Sacred Games Season 3 has tremendous possibilities simply because Season 2 ended with an astounding peak. The second season ended with cliffhangers, there is very less chance for the creators and producers to discontinue the series.

Earlier, Sacred Games series was said to have four seasons with a total of 32 episodes, but later the showrunners hinted that Season 2 would mark end to the series. Season 2 already completed everything in the novel by Vikram Chandra. But the cliffhangers at the end of second season find way to the making of another season.

There has been no official announcement of the making of Sacred Games Season 3 till date. Even show's stars do not know whether it will take place or not. The lead actor, Pankaj Tripathi revealed in a recent media conversation that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show. "I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi said.

His saying is still unclear. Fans are wondering whether Pankaj Tripathi had completed his responsibilities towards Sacred Games by presenting himself in Season 2 or he worked further for Season 3. He didn't clearly reveal whether Sacred Games Season 3 was in the process of making.

Fans expected Sacred Games Season 3 by mid of September 2020 based on previous two seasons' release period. But the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and other parts of the world has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Thus, we need to wait further to get some official confirmations on the third season.

What can we see in Sacred Games Season 3? In Season 2, we saw how Sartaj had given three attempts to crack the code and forestall the bomb. As he entered the code for 1/3 time, the display turned back and left viewers into total suspense. This surely opens door for another season. It is likely to have 10 episodes like its previous two seasons.

If Netflix gives green light to Sacred Games Season 3, the viewers can expect Saif Ali Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Shahid Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. The series can also see Kalki Koechlin and Harshita Gaur as Batya Abelman and Mary Mascarenas respectively.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

