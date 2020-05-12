Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

Mirzapur Season 2 is surely a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web TV series. Thanks to Mirzapur Season 1 for creating such a huge success in the box office. Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the second season. They also want to know what can be seen in the imminent season.

The outdoor filming part for Mirzapur Season 2 is currently stopped, as we all know, due to nationwide Covid-19 pandemic situation. Not only in India, the severe outbreak of coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill while the financial loss in unfathomable.

Recently, a rumour broke out that Mirzapur Season 2 would be premiered in December this year. Fans were excited when media outlets started saying that the second season would commence streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2020.

Now some latest reports suggest that Mirzapur Season 2 will stream any time in August 2020 instead of December 25. However, the reports failed to mention any particular date. The trailer will reportedly release at least two months before the streaming date.

In our previous news, we revealed that Priyanshu Painyuli joined the cast of Mirzapur. The Extraction actor will be seen beside the actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal to name a few. The 31-year-old actor will play a pivotal character in the next season.

The plot of Mirzapur Season 2 is totally kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. But this couldn't stop fans from making predictions for the imminent season. As we will see the returning of Bablu, fans speculate that once Guddu recovers, he will run the gangs of Gorakhpur and commence his reign right from the front of Gorakhpur.

Whereas, Sharad Shukla will focus on taking avenge from Guddu and Kaleen and establish his reign in Jaunpur. His revenge may be highly focussed in Season 2. Even the viewers will be surprised seeing how Guddu emerges much stronger than before to take avenge of his wife and brother's death.

Mirzapur Season 2 will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 is likely to stream in August 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

