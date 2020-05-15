Left Menu
Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots opens up about his mental state, lung infection

American Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots said on Thursday that he is "stronger every day" now that he has awakened from a medically-induced coma after a months-long battle with the coronavirus, cautioning that Cordero is still not out of the woods.

Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots said on Thursday that he is "stronger every day" now that he has awakened from a medically-induced coma after a months-long battle with the coronavirus, cautioning that Cordero is still not out of the woods. According to Page Six, Kloots updated in an Instagram post that Cordero is conscious and responding to commands and that he is "still having a little bit of an issue with the infection in his lungs."

"He's getting better and better every day. A little stronger every day, so things are really looking great on that front," she said in an Instagram Stories video update. She said that the actor is still fighting an infection in his lungs.

Concluding her video in an upbeat tone, she said, "But mental status: We are on good, good progress with mental status." Back in March, the Broadway actor first fell ill and was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles thinking it was just pneumonia. Things took a turn for the worse when he was placed on a ventilator.

He has since lost his right leg when there was a complication with blood thinners. (ANI)

