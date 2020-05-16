‘Bill & Ted’ co-writer disses claim that ‘Face the Music’ will be too ‘woke’

'Bill & Ted: Face the Music' co-writer Ed Solomon has disputed a claim that the upcoming sequel, reuniting Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, will be a "woke piece of trash". Solomon, who is co-writing the film with Chris Matheson, responded to a Twitter user and asked what led him to believe the movie would be too "woke," and the user said the addition of "two girls" to the cast.

The person added the film's writers chose to give Ted (Reeves) and Bill (Winter) daughters instead of sons "to fulfill an agenda". "I know you feel that. There's no agenda – and we made them girls WAY before it was socially a thing. But you'll believe what you need to believe. I get it. Your facts are way off, though. They're supporting characters," Solomon replied.

"Bill & Ted: Face the Music", the third film in the franchise, also marks William Sadler's return as the Grim Reaper. Brigette Lundy-Paine will star as Ted's (Reeves) daughter, while Samara Weaving will play Bill's (Winter). The film is scheduled to release on August 21.