Jacqueline Fernandez to be face of online dance competition from Disney Plus Hotstar

Streamer Disney Plus Hotstar launched an online dance competition "Home Dancer" with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor will be the face of the the first-of-its-kind online dance competition, which will be hosted by popular TV star Karan Wahi.

Jacqueline said as a fitness enthusiast, dance gives her an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for her body, mind and soul. "This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers.

"As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on ‘Home Dancer’ every week," Jacqueline said in a statement here. Karan, who has previously emceed a few dance shows, said he is excited to host "Home Dancer" as he hasn’t done anything like it before.

The premier of the pilot episode is slated for May 25..