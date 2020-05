Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video, gets back to his basic look

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a hilarious video where he is seen getting back to his basic look and ditching the fuzzy beard that he grew amid quarantine. The 29-year-old star put out a video on Instagram where the star got back to his subtle look in a quirky fashion by making a hilarious video featuring his mother.

In the video, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star is seen sitting in front of the camera while his mom asking him to pass her a few things and finally asks him "Gadi de de." After which Kartik appears to rip off his beard and hand it over to his mother, which looks like a case of a silly misunderstanding. "Gadi beta, gadi," his mom says as a Kartik, who looks puzzled, stares at the camera.

The 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star captioned the video as, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.." The video garnered more than 9 lakh views within an hour of being posted.

While scores of celebrity followers including Sunny Singh, Aparshakti Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sophie Choudry couldn't stop laughing and left comments on the post. Earlier, Kartik shared a close-up selfie of himself and reached out to his social media fans and sought their help to make a decision with his beard.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The young star, throughout the lockdown period, has made distinctive efforts through social media, be it through his monologue or rapping, to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus and the importance to stay at home. (ANI)