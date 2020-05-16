Left Menu
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas show off their love in Residente's starry music video

American actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas -- one of Hollywood's hottest couples is showing off their love.

16-05-2020
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas show off their love in Residente's starry music video
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas -- one of Hollywood's hottest couples is showing off their love. According to Fox News, the 47-year-old star and de Armas appeared together in the Spanish language music video for Puerto Rican rapper Residente's 'Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,' or 'Before the World Ends,' as per Google Translate.

Residente explained to Billboard that he began working on the song after the COVID-19 quarantine was put into effect and that his vision was to create "a chain of kisses around the world." The video kicks start with a message to viewers that reads "Instead of going back to normal, let's start again," before sharing the same message in Spanish.

The video features several couples as they share passionate kisses around the world. Affleck and de Armas who recently became Instagram official, are among the couples showcased.

The couple can be seen exchanging a few kisses just after the two-minute mark before they smile at the camera and the 32-year-old Cuban actor de Armas is seen planting a kiss on her beau's cheek. The video also features scores of other stars kissing their significant others, including actor Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana, rapper Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, soccer star Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela, and Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef.

The 42-year-old rapper Residente wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, "This video came out to keep us in the company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages. And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins." (ANI)

