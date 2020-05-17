Tara Reid in negotiations to play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' film

Actor Tara Reid is in talks to star as Carole Baskin in the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of "Tiger King" , the Netflix documentary series. "Tiger King" is a true crime docu-series revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, the animal rights activist.

According to her manager and business partner, Philippe Ashfield, the "Sharknado" star is in touch with the producers of the anticipated film. "We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold.

"Tara loves 'Tiger King' and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well… and she has a similar look to (Baskin)," Ashfield said in a statement to The Post. There are currently several scripted "Tiger King" productions in the works - including a series starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic and another with Kate McKinnon as Baskin.