Travelled to UP with mother for medical reasons, followed guidelines: Nawazuddin

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday said he traveled to his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members as his mother wasn't keeping well and followed the necessary guidelines set by the state government

Nawazuddin, along with his family members, reached his hometown on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra. "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got an anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," the actor wrote on Twitter. The "Sacred Games" star and his family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative

Nawazuddin's brother, filmmaker Shamas N Siddiqui, shared a letter issued by the Mumbai police which granted the family permission to travel to UP on May 10, with a return date of August 18 for "medical reasons.' The actor, along with his family members, is currently placed under home quarantine.