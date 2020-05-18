Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travelled to UP with mother for medical reasons, followed guidelines: Nawazuddin

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:33 IST
Travelled to UP with mother for medical reasons, followed guidelines: Nawazuddin
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Image Credit: IANS

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday said he traveled to his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members as his mother wasn't keeping well and followed the necessary guidelines set by the state government

Nawazuddin, along with his family members, reached his hometown on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra. "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got an anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," the actor wrote on Twitter. The "Sacred Games" star and his family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative

Nawazuddin's brother, filmmaker Shamas N Siddiqui, shared a letter issued by the Mumbai police which granted the family permission to travel to UP on May 10, with a return date of August 18 for "medical reasons.' The actor, along with his family members, is currently placed under home quarantine.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Police: Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete

A Nashville couple were in critical care after a man attacked them with a machete because he was angry about shutdowns that were taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, police said. Kelvin D. Edwards attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his ...

Punjab to resume public bus services from May 20 with 50 pc occupancy

Public bus services will resume from May 20 on select routes within Punjab, Transport Minister Razia Sultana said on Monday as the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown entered its fourth phase. She said that buses will be run at 50 per cent...

MHA order on passengers' address came at last moment, rlys used tech to eliminate risks for staff

With just hours to go for the first special train to depart from the Sabarmati station in Gujarat on May 12, an MHA order asking the Railways to gather passenger details, including destination addresses for contact-tracing, left officials a...

Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31; spa, saloon to remain closed: CM Kejriwal.

Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31 spa, saloon to remain closed CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020