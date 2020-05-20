Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halle Berry boards Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:09 IST
Halle Berry boards Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall'

Hollywood star Halle Berry has joined the cast of filmmaker Roland Emmerich's latest disaster thriller, titled "Moonfall" . Emmerich, best known for directing movies such as "Independence Day", "The Day After Tomorrow" and "2012", has penned the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.

The plot follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth. Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Berry join actor Josh Gad in the film's ensemble cast. She will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe. Gad will play a character named KC Houseman, who has been described as odd and unkempt in a way that suggests a high level of intelligence and an equally high level of disorganisation.

A genius who correctly predicts that the moon has fallen out of its orbit, KC is a space-obsessed and an eccentric man. Emmerich is producing the film under his Centropolis banner with Kloser via his company, Street Entertainment.

The makers are hoping to start production later this year..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

61 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 5,906 and fatalities at 143.As many as 61 fresh cases were reported in 10 districts of the state, additional chief s...

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2: AI special flight from Philippines to arrive in Kochi via Mumbai

An Air India special flight carrying stranded Indians from the Philippines will arrive on Wednesday in Kochi, Kerala, via Mumbai. Bringing Indians HomeVandeBharatMission Philippines Phase 2 Day 2 begins AI 1319 Manila-Mumbai-Kochi passenger...

Square Panda launches a revolutionary reading platform to support reading success in kids

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 20 ANIPRNewswire Developed by US-based edtech company Square Panda, SquareTales is a revolutionary reading app for pre-readers. Designed by neuroscientists from Stanford University, the child can start reading s...

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent. . VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 317,798.21 3.26 0.94-4.55 I. Call Money 11,335.00 3.92 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020