Ruby Rose exits 'Batwoman' series ahead of season 2

Actor Ruby Rose, the star of the American TV series 'Batwoman', has decided to leave the show ahead of its already-announced second season. However, the reason for the decision remains unclear.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:19 IST
Ruby Rose exits 'Batwoman' series ahead of season 2
Actor Ruby Rose . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ruby Rose, the star of the American TV series 'Batwoman', has decided to leave the show ahead of its already-announced second season. However, the reason for the decision remains unclear. "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Variety quoted Rose's statement.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," the 34-year-old star added. Addressing people who gave her the 'incredible opportunity' and also for making her a part of the DC universe, she said: "Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful."

In 2019, Rose underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralysed. While in 2018, the Australian actor had quit Twitter after receiving backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in the CW show.

The series features the character of Kate Kane, an outspoken woman trained in martial arts, whose passion for justice takes her to the streets to fight crime. (ANI)

