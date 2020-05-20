Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover auction their trophies to raise funds for COVID test kits

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer Varun Grover and comedian Kunal Kamra are auctioning their trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 test kits. The campaign aims to raise Rs 13,44,000 in the next 30 days for ten kits which will help one thousand people get tested.

Kashyap took to Twitter and said whoever bids the highest, gets the winning Filmfare trophy for his acclaimed gangster-drama "Gangs of Wasseypur" . "Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013, 'Gangs of Wasseypur,'" Kashyap tweeted.

Grover shared a picture of his trophy for penning the lyrics of "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" . "Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits. Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India's future," he wrote.

Kamra said he's giving away his YouTube Button—a creator award which aims to recognise most popular channels—to the highest donor. "I urge all artists to give away their prized possessions towards charity in such difficult times. While every penny counts the highest donor will get the button," Kamra tweeted.

According to the crowdfunding platform Milaap, the money raised through the campaign will be transferred directly from Milaap Foundation to Mylab Discovery Solutions, which will help Burda Media India secure the COVID-19 testing kits that will be donated to hospitals and labs. "The cost of each testing kit is Rs 1.2Lacs + GST and each testing kit has the capacity to test 100 samples. We aim to donate ten testing kits, which will help ,1000 people get tested for COVID-19, free of cost," a description on the platform read.