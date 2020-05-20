Left Menu
Neena Gupta tells fans of her hair colour 'jugad' amid lockdown

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared a video where the actor explained how she used a painting brush as 'Jugad' (hack) to colour her hair amid lockdown.

Updated: 20-05-2020 17:36 IST
Neena Gupta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared a video where the actor explained how she used a painting brush as 'Jugad' (hack) to colour her hair amid lockdown. The 'Badhai Ho' star put out a video on Instagram where the actor explained how she made the 'jugad' of a painting brush work for her. In the video, she said, "I got the hair colour to colour my hair, and I didn't have a brush in it, then I thought how should I colour my hair?"

The 60-year-old star said that she asked her husband, who gave her a synthetic paint brush. Gupta said laughingly, "when I tried to colour my hair from the paint brush it was big for my hair." She then said that she went to the nearby market and asked for a painting brush at the stationary. She then showed the brush and said, "I have coloured my hair by this, and this is my 'jugad.'"

Concluding the video, the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' star said, "Jugad, but it served the task." Along with the video, Gupta wrote, "Jugad. Toothbrush bhi try kiya per vo chote chote balon mein theek se nahin lagta."

The actor frequently takes it to the photo-sharing platform to get her fans updated about, be it her thoughts about the current situation, her fitness regime, or any beauty care hacks or even relationship tips. Recently, Neena Gupta took to the social media platform to express gratitude towards her fans as the number of her followers on Instagram hit the five lakh mark. (ANI)

