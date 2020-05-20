Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avatar 2 plot, cast revealed, know more on Sigourney Weaver’s comeback

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:00 IST
Avatar 2 plot, cast revealed, know more on Sigourney Weaver’s comeback
Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest. Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

Avatar 2 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade and we had reached closer to its release after a decade. But the outbreak of coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry into a standstill. Read further to get the latest updates on Avatar 2.

The plot for Avatar 2 has always kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, fans were happy when a new snap was released from the set of Avatar 2, which hinted James Cameron's imminent movie would include flashbacks as it shows Sigourney Weaver alive and as a human. The second movie is expected to revisit the first installment. This has been indicated through a new photo that features Sigourney Weaver as a human.

Avatar franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us the first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Fans expressed their gratitude to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful update. "Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks!" the caption read.

Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest. According to some sources, Avatar 2 will shot in New Zealand. The studio will reportedly invest over USD 500 million in costs and it will arrange a world premiere in Wellington.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

"We've delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles], and come down there a little bit later than we'd planned. If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong – even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know…We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve," the Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Joint ACB check at Chenani Hydel project in Udhampur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted a joint surprise check at the Chenani Hydel Project in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir to probe alleged irregularities there, an agency spokesman said. The action followed a complai...

Cong workers protest at party's UP HQ against govt decision to not allow buses, arrest Lallu

Lucknow, May 20 PTI&#160;Congress workers on Wednesday staged a dharna at the party headquarters here against the Uttar Pradesh government for denying permission to the buses sent by it&#160;to transport migrant labourers and the arrest of ...

Micro-identification, mass isolation, quick treatment helped India in COVID-19 fight: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the countrys policy of micro-identification, mass isolation and quick treatment helped prevent large scale deaths and spread of COVID-19. He said 1.35 billion Indians honoured the dec...

Don't play politics over migrants,learn from MP:CM to Priyanka

Amid a war of words between the Congress and the UP government over plying of buses for migrants, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to not play the worst politics over labour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020