Avatar 2 plot, cast revealed, know more on Sigourney Weaver’s comeback

Avatar 2 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade and we had reached closer to its release after a decade. But the outbreak of coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry into a standstill. Read further to get the latest updates on Avatar 2.

The plot for Avatar 2 has always kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, fans were happy when a new snap was released from the set of Avatar 2, which hinted James Cameron's imminent movie would include flashbacks as it shows Sigourney Weaver alive and as a human. The second movie is expected to revisit the first installment. This has been indicated through a new photo that features Sigourney Weaver as a human.

Avatar franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us the first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Fans expressed their gratitude to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful update. "Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks!" the caption read.

Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest. According to some sources, Avatar 2 will shot in New Zealand. The studio will reportedly invest over USD 500 million in costs and it will arrange a world premiere in Wellington.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

"We've delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles], and come down there a little bit later than we'd planned. If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong – even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know…We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve," the Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.