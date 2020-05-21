'It Follows' director David Robert Mitchell to helm superhero film 'Heroes & Villains'

Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell is set to direct the superhero project "Heroes & Villains". The director is best known for his supernatural horror film "It Follows" , which debuted in 2014 to critical acclaim and box office success.

The new movie, which Mitchell will also produce, has been picked by MGM studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Described as a "genre-blending and genre-bending" project, the film will be directed by Mitchell from his own script.

The plot details have been kept under wraps currently. Good Fear Content’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are also producing, and casting on the film will begin shortly.