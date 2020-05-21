Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It Follows' director David Robert Mitchell to helm superhero film 'Heroes & Villains'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:45 IST
'It Follows' director David Robert Mitchell to helm superhero film 'Heroes & Villains'

Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell is set to direct the superhero project "Heroes & Villains". The director is best known for his supernatural horror film "It Follows" , which debuted in 2014 to critical acclaim and box office success.

The new movie, which Mitchell will also produce, has been picked by MGM studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Described as a "genre-blending and genre-bending" project, the film will be directed by Mitchell from his own script.

The plot details have been kept under wraps currently. Good Fear Content’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are also producing, and casting on the film will begin shortly.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases

Barabanki UP May 21 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day, officials said. District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said on Wednesday that of the 245...

Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller 'Good Bad & Undead'

Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will be teaming up for the vampire action-adventure&#160;Good Bad Undead. According to Variety, the two actors are in discussions with Legendary to star in the movie, to be directed by M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020