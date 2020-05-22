Left Menu
Nicholas Hoult exits 'Mission: Impossible 7', Esai Morales replaces him

22-05-2020
Actor Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of next "Mission: Impossible" film owing to scheduling conflicts. Hoult, who was set to portray the villain in the much-awaited film, has been replaced by actor Esai Morales, best known for starring in series such as "NYPD Blue""How to Get Away With Murder" , "Ozark"  and "Titans".

The film was among the major Hollywood projects that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Its shooting in Italy was halted due to the disease outbreak in the country in February. Though it’s unclear when filming will be able to resume, the delay will put Hoult in conflict with a prior obligation, shooting Hulu's second season of "The Great" , reported Variety.  Cruise is reprising his role of Impossible Mission Forces (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt in the two back-to-back "MI" films, being helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie.

The films will also see Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby reprising their characters from the previous installments. Newcomers include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham.

Paramount Pictures recently pushed the release dates of the two movies due to the pandemic. The seventh and eighth chapters were scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.

The two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022..

