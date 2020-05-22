John Krasinski’s 'Some Good News' acquired by ViacomCBS

Hollywood star John Krasinski has struck a deal with ViacomCBS to license his popular digital series "Some Good News" . As per the deal, the series format and short-form content will appear across a number of Viacom and CBS properties, reported Variety.

The show, which Krasinski hosted on YouTube, is "dedicated entirely to good news". The actor shot the series from his home where he was locked up with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series, consisting of eight episodes, debuted on March 29 and has amassed 2.6 million subscribers to the channel till date. While Krasinski will continue to be involved as an executive producer, he will not host the new episodes. However, he will have some sort of on-air presence.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS-Viacom to be able to bring 'Some Good News' to so many more people. From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. "Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organisation as CBS," the 40-year-old actor said in a statement..