Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Sex Education' S3 looking to begin production in August

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 12:40 IST
'Sex Education' S3 looking to begin production in August
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Netflix is hoping to start production for the third season of "Sex Education" in August. Created by Laurie Nunn, the show features an ensemble cast of Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Gillian Anderson. The series is about Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an awkward teenager who realizes that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

According to Deadline, the third season was originally due to begin filming this month before lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in shooting. August is the latest they can reportedly restart production as the show is reliant on filming during the longer British summer days and the sunshine is an important part of its on-screen gloss. The outlet reports that the streamer Netflix and production house, Eleven Film, will need to make a final decision on the shoot plans next month, given the show requires 10 weeks of prep time.

"Sex Education" second season premiered on Netflix in January.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

No incident of Sunderbans tigers straying into human habitat during cyclone Amphan: Official

The fencing that separates the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve from the human habitation was damaged in at least three places as cyclone Amphan has ravaged West Bengal but there was no incident of big cats straying into localities, a top forest de...

Number of Covid infections surpasses 300 in Karachi jail

Despite jail authorities speaking of taking adequate measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the total number of virus-infected inmates at Karachi Central Jail has soared past 300, sources at the prison total The Express Tribune on ...

Britain divided over reopening schools as virus rules ease

David Waugh is putting down barrier tape and spraying yellow lines on the ground outside the main door of his school near Manchester. Waugh, who oversees five schools in northwestern England, already has painted yellow arrows to ensure that...

Raj govt to run free buses to to Uttarakhand for ash immersion by families

The Rajasthan government will run free buses to Haridwar and other places in Uttarakhand to facilitate travel of families for ash immersion of their loved ones, officials saidDue to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many grieving families w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020