'Elite' renewed by Netflix for fourth season

'Elite' renewed by Netflix for fourth seasonPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:16 IST
Netflix has greenlit its hit Spanish-language series "Elite" for a fourth season. The teen drama thriller, created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, is about the misadventures of a group of teens who attend an exclusive private school in Spain called Las Encinas.
The news was shared by the show's cast, including Miguel Bernardeau and Claudia Salas, in a video message by the streamer's Twitter handle See What's Next. "I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of season 4 and they look so good," Bernardeau said in the video.
"You better be prepared," said fellow cast member Aron Piper, teasing that the fourth season will be more "intense". "Elite" also stars Georgina Amoros, Itzan Escamilla, and Omar Ayuso. The show's third season premiered on Netflix in March this year.
