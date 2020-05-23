Left Menu
Salman Khan unveils poster of Mithun Chakraborty's son's debut film 

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:43 IST
Actor Salman Khan Image Credit: Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday unveiled the poster of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's acting debut film "Bad Boy" . The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, also marks the acting debut of actor Amrin Qureshi, daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi.

Sharing the poster of the film, Salman wrote on Twitter, "All the very best Namashi for #BadBoy. Poster lajawaab!" In a statement, Namashi said it is a dream come true for him to be launched in a commercial film like "Bad Boy" . "'Bad Boy' is a dream come true for me. To be launched in an out and out the commercial film, with the guidance of Sajid Bhai and Raj ji, was an honor. I enjoyed every second of filming this lovely film," the newcomer said. Describing "Bad Boy" as a "dream movie filled with entertainment", Amrin said, "Each and every moment was magic on set and I cannot wait for everyone to see it." Director Rajkumar Santoshi is excited to share the poster of the film with the audience.

"Just like the poster, the story of 'Bad Boy' is engaging and appealing. Drama, music, action, romance, these elements are the core of the film. Commercial cinema is one of the genres which the audience enjoys and loves the most," the filmmaker said. The film is produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, and Akshay Jayantilal Gada and co-produced by Wacky Khan.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

