Karan Johar shares special message of gratitude to corona warriors in video featuring celebs

Expressing immense gratitude to all frontline warriors, who are working relentlessly amid the harsh COVID-19 conditions, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a heart touching video to appreciate their efforts and sending them hope, strength and power.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:18 IST
Karan Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing immense gratitude to all frontline warriors, who are working relentlessly amid the harsh COVID-19 conditions, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a heart touching video to appreciate their efforts and sending them hope, strength and power. The 'Student of the Year' director put out the video on Instagram where Bollywood actors, musicians, sports personalities and others, convey the message of thankfulness to doctors, nurses and the essential workers, who are risking their lives while they serve people.

The video features Karan along with Akshay Kumar, Maeyem Uzerli, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Formula 1 racing world champion Damon Hill, music directors Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravijani, Singer Hariharan and Fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The video starts from a shot featuring doctors wearing scrubs. In the subtitle, it reads, "The message is to all the frontline workers."

In the video, they say, " As we stand together in this fight against coronavirus, I want to express my immense gratitude to all the health workers, doctors, nurses and essential workers." "Today, as you fight to keep humanity alive, we cheer you on! Well done, amazing job! You guys are our real heroes. In these dark times and this difficult journey, it is you all who have shown us light... Because of you people and society is safe. You are real-life heroes, putting your lives at risk every day to save humanity.

Concluding the video, they say, "We thank you, we salute you and we appreciate all that you are doing! Sending you hope, strength, power, Thank you so much and thank you for everything. Please stay strong, stay safe. We will get through this together! We shall overcome." Along with the video, Karan wrote, "Immense gratitude to frontline heroes #Doctors #Nurses #EssentialWorkers #Covid #global."

The video is a global community initiative by FAB to express gratitude to all the frontline heroes risking their lives amid harsh conditions. (ANI)

