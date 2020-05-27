Vidya Balan's debut production 'Natkhat' to premiere in digital film fest

Actor Vidya Balan's debut short film "Natkhat" has been selected by the Mumbai Film Festival to have its world premiere at the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on June 2. The film, which also stars Vidya, addresses patriarchy and toxic masculinity, while dealing with several issues such as gender inequality, rape culture, domestic violence

Vidya said due to the "unimaginable and mind-numbing COVID-19 crisis", while film festivals across the globe have been cancelled, digital festivals such as We Are One come as a hope for viewers and filmmakers. "I am really happy and excited to showcase our film on this platform. 'Natkhat' is a very special film because it addresses something that is extremely pertinent in these times while also delivering a strong message," the actor said in a statement. Produced and organised by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises, the 10-day digital film festival will be hosted on YouTube and will encompass programming from 20 festivals, including those held in Mumbai, Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York and BFI London

The film's co-producer, Ronnie Screwvala said initiatives like We Are One are "truly making a difference" by bringing people together even during these trying times. "The donations from the festival will go to the World Health Organization and I am happy that our film is going to be screened on such a platform. It is a honour for us," he added. Written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyaas with Associate Producer Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, "Natkhat" is directed by Shaan Vyas.