Is Alita: Battle Angel 2 renewed? Know what James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez said on sequel

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:44 IST
Is Alita: Battle Angel 2 renewed? Know what James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez said on sequel
Fans are happy to learn that Rosa Salazar will be back to reprise her role Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is a highly anticipated movie. The massive success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for another movie. The first movie had the producer, James Cameron, who is a globally popular director for the movies like Avatar, Titanic etc. This is another reason why the first movie made a great success and fans are waiting for the next.

Fans are passionately waiting the renewal of Alita: Battle Angel 2. However, we don't have any new updates on the renewal. The common reason is world's poor health condition. The outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost the majority of the movie and television projects have been stopped or postponed due to the global lockdown. Thus, fans need to have more patience and wait for the world to recover from the pandemic situation.

The good news is that the producer James Cameroon and the director Robert Rodriguez hinted that Alita: Battle Angel 2 would be made including further sequels. Again, on February 6, 2019, James Cameroon and Robert Rodriguez announced that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron explained the reason (in a conversation with BBC Radio 1) for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of sequel titles.

Fans are happy to learn that Rosa Salazar will be back to reprise her role Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2. But she doesn't have any idea about the script, which indicates that the production is at the nascent stage and the coronavirus pandemic further spoiled any opportunity for its development.

Along with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz is highly expected to return in the sequel as Dr Dyson Ido. The casting of Edward Norton in a non-speaking role as Nova in this film was intended to be a setup for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Additionally, the uncredited cameos by Michelle Rodriguez and Jai Courtney were meant to set up larger roles in a sequel.

As of now, Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official plot and release date. However, there are chances that the plot may follow from the first part and several questions were left unanswered in the first part.

Also Read: Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

