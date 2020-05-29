Claire Foy, Matt Smith to star in social-distanced play 'Lungs'

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:30 IST
"The Crown" stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting on stage for the socially-distanced play "Lungs". The two actors found global fame after they featured in the first two seasons of Netflix Royal drama as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively.

The play hails from iconic British theatre Old Vic and will be performed without an audience. It will instead be livestreamed to up to 1,000 people per night, with ticket prices set between 10 and 65 pounds, the theatre said in a statement posted on its website. Matthew Warchus is directing the socially distanced version of Duncan Macmillan’s original stage production.

Foy, 36, and Smith, 37, will play a couple wrestling with life’s biggest dilemmas. Old Vic has described the play as "exciting creative experiment " which is crucial for it in the post coronavirus pandemic world. It is hoping to raise money to remain open, as the theatre company said, "All our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out and we fight to preserve this beloved theatre for our audiences, surrounding schools and communities, staff, crew, and the myriad of writers, performers and creatives that work with us." PTI RB SHD SHD.

