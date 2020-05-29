Left Menu
Karan Johar joins online fundraising concert for those affected by coronavirus

After actor Arjun Kapoor, film director Karan Johar has also joined the online fundraising concert for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic globally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:56 IST
Director Karan Johar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The actor made the announcement of his joining the OHM Live concert on Twitter and urged his fans to join the concert.

"We are raising funds for the world's most impactful NGO's and charity organizations to build a future we are all dreaming of. Tune in live on 29 of May from 9:30 pm IST," he tweeted. "One stream to unify our dreams. Catch me on OHM Live, a 24-hour charity livestream, starring inspirational artists, athletes and activists from around the world today!" one of his tweets further read.

The live fund-raising event called OHM Live will be a first-of-its-kind multi-platform charity initiative -- for humanity by humanity and will be held on Friday. The event will also act as the launch of Constellation.art, a human impact accelerator designed to connect the dreams of people everywhere.

All proceeds of the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares, and Medecins Sans Frontieres, who are supporting the heroes working on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

