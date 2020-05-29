Left Menu
After helping migrant labourers, Sonu Sood now airlifts 177 women stuck in Kerala

After helping thousands of stranded migrant workers reach their native places, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted a total of 177 women stuck in Kerala's Ernakulam amid the nationwide lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:42 IST
Actor Sonu Sood (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After helping thousands of stranded migrant workers reach their native places, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted a total of 177 women stuck in Kerala's Ernakulam amid the nationwide lockdown. As per sources, the girls had been employed in a factory in Kerala engaged in stitching and embroidery work.

After being informed by a close friend, Sood took permission from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft was arranged from Bengaluru to airlift 177 women from Kerala to Bhubaneswar and help them return to their families. The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed in the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

In an interview with ANI, Sood had earlier said that he will not rest until the last migrant reaches home. "I was deeply saddened to see them walking with their little children on foot. These are the people who built our houses, our offices, they have laid the roads and I feel that we should not leave them in such distress," Mr Sood said while explaining the reason that drove him to take up the initiative of helping them return home. (ANI)

