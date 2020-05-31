Telluride Film Festival to move forward despite COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 edition of the Telluride Film Festival will happen as per the schedule with an extra day as a safety precaution in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The 47th edition of the Colorado-based festival will start on Thursday, September 3, a day before is the original date. “We are not ignorant of the devastation facing the world. We feel the fear and distress too. This is why we are committed to observing all guidance as suggested by the consensus of voices of the scientific community with whom we are consulting now. This will not be a business as usual event. Things will look and feel very different," the organisers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly

The organisers added that the festival team is working hard to provide safe and joyous environment and the extra day is included to allow more space between screenings. Calling movies “empathy machines”, the organisers said many from the film community believe that the world needs the light cinema more than ever during these times of crisis

“This community understands that movies really are empathy machines, that when we assemble to witness the glories of cinema together, something magical happens. We humbly suggest that our world needs the light of cinema and its beautiful by-products of compassion and emotional storytelling alchemy like never before.” The news comes as festivals across the globe remain cancelled or postponed.