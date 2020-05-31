Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telluride Film Festival to move forward despite COVID-19 concerns

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 12:14 IST
Telluride Film Festival to move forward despite COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 edition of the Telluride Film Festival will happen as per the schedule with an extra day as a safety precaution in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The 47th edition of the Colorado-based festival will start on Thursday, September 3, a day before is the original date. “We are not ignorant of the devastation facing the world. We feel the fear and distress too. This is why we are committed to observing all guidance as suggested by the consensus of voices of the scientific community with whom we are consulting now. This will not be a business as usual event. Things will look and feel very different," the organisers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly

The organisers added that the festival team is working hard to provide safe and joyous environment and the extra day is included to allow more space between screenings. Calling movies “empathy machines”, the organisers said many from the film community believe that the world needs the light cinema more than ever during these times of crisis

“This community understands that movies really are empathy machines, that when we assemble to witness the glories of cinema together, something magical happens. We humbly suggest that our world needs the light of cinema and its beautiful by-products of compassion and emotional storytelling alchemy like never before.” The news comes as festivals across the globe remain cancelled or postponed.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian space agency calls Trump's reaction to SpaceX launch "hysteria"

Russias space agency criticised U.S. President Donald Trumps hysteria about the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years, but also said on Sunday it was pleased there was now another way to travel into space. SpaceX...

Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda to inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala tomorrow

The Sports Authority of India SAI will launch on Monday Khelo India e-Pathshala with an aim to educate young athletes, who have not been able to train in their academies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAI will launch the programme in...

Haryana CM summons meeting to discuss Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines

The Haryana government will take a call on the Centres fresh lockdown guidelines, apart from the sealing of borders with New Delhi, at a meeting later in the evening, said states Home Minister Anil Vij before leaving Ambala Cantt for discus...

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure; only those with confirmed/RAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains: Rlys.

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure only those with confirmedRAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains Rlys....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020