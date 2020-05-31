Deepika shares 'first look test' pictures with Ranbir as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 7 years

Reminiscing the 'very first look test' for the most loved romantic drama of 2013 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday got nostalgic and shared some never seen before pictures with co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the movie's look test. The 'Chhapaak' actor put out the pictures on Twitter wherein the two actors are showcasing their sizzling chemistry. Along with the gorgeous pictures, the 'Om Shanti Om' star penned a dialogue delivered by her character Naina in the movie. She wrote, "Our very first look test...'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge'- Naina Talwar #7YearsOfYJHD #AyanMukerji #RanbirKapoor #Bunny."

Earlier in the day, producer of the most loved film, Karan Johar shared a special video celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin, and some of the memorable scenes, between the characters of the flick - Naina Talwar (Deepika), the heart-throb Kabir Thapar aka Bunny (Ranbir), Avinash 'Avi' Arora (Aditya) and Aditi Mehra, (Kalki).

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. (ANI)