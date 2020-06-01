Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Kapoor recalls working with Wajid Khan in 'Tevar,' pens down a note

Posting a throwback picture with the departed musician Wajid Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday penned down a note for his dear friend. p

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:58 IST
Arjun Kapoor recalls working with Wajid Khan in 'Tevar,' pens down a note
Actor Arjun Kapoor with music composers Sajid-Wajid (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Posting a throwback picture with the departed musician Wajid Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday penned down a note for his dear friend. Kapoor posted the picture from the times he was working on the film 'Tevar' in which the Sajid-Wajid duo had worked with the actor.

In the photo, Kapoor is seen sitting and enjoying a light-hearted moment with the Sajid-Wajid duo. "I still can't believe it... feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar," he began the note by reminiscing working with Wajid for his film 'Tevar' in the caption.

"One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart," he further added. He ended the note by thanking the musician for giving him good music and memories.

"Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend," the '2 States' actor wrote. Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 at a hospital here on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Women workers demand train to Jharkhand

Over 400 women working with a private textile industry unit near here took to the streets on Monday demanding that authorities facilitate their journey by train to their home state Jharkhand. Police said the issue was resolved by authoritie...

Spike Lee releases new short as part of George Floyd protests

Veteran director Spike Lee has released a short film as part of the protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The short, 3 Brothers Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And Geor...

Rwanda marks World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness among youth

Rwanda has marked World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness using different media platforms. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Rwanda did not organize a national event to mark the day.Every year on May 31, the world observes World No Toba...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public over the weekend on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for taking actio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020