Happiest birthday my dearest Maddy: Shilpa Shetty wishes R Madhavan on his 50th birthday

Shilpa Shetty extended birthday greetings to her friend and actor R Madhavan as he turned 50 on Monday. The video that Shilpa posted on Instagram features several throwback pictures of her get-together scenes with.

The video also features a short clip of the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actor rowing a boat while standing on it. Alongside the video, Shilpa also penned down a long birthday note for Madhavan which she began by thanking him for teaching her latest technology trends.

"To one of the kindest, sweetest, nicest, most amazing people I know... Happiest birthday my dearest Maddy, thank you for always being sooo honest, teaching me about the latest in technology, hydroponics, life, parenting, and so much more," Shilpa wrote in the caption. She then wrote about how she and her husband Raj Kundra value the '3 Idiots' actor's honesty.

"We may not say it often, but @rajkundra9 and I really value your honesty, unconditional friendship, and love you to bits," she wrote in the caption. "Have a great birthday, @actormaddy...here's wishing you and your first directorial venture, #Rocketry, huge success," the caption further read.

Families of the two stars enjoy a close bond with each other and are often seen spending time together. (ANI)