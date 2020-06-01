Left Menu
The Grand Tour Season 5 possible with other seasons, know what creator says on it

The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and Season 5 is expected to get back with everyone. Image Credit: Facebook / The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in it. Fans are happy that one of the creators, Andy Wilman's posts on Instagram was a sort of confirmation for the fifth season.

There is no official confirmation on The Grand Tour Season 5. However, Andy Wilman announced in July last year that they have extended their contract with Amazon for another two years. That's the reason fans continue to predict that there will be a fifth season.

Many fans are wondering that The Grand Tour Season 5 is secretly under production. But that's not the case. As we all know the highly contagious Covid-19 disease continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. The majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently the production on the series is not possible at all.

The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and Season 5 is expected to get back with everyone. However, new reports cite that James May is likely to quit the show. Fans will be quite disappointed to tune with The Grand Tour without James May who has become an integral part of the show.

For The Grand Tour Season 4, the series switched from their normal set up of tent studio to live audience. The series is released to viewers across more than 195 countries and territories, attracting favourable viewing figures since its premiere episode and receiving positive reviews from critics. A video game based on the programme, entitled The Grand Tour Game, was released on January 15, 2019.

Fans will be excited to know The Grand Tour will have three more seasons. The cast of the show travelled the world from Canada to Africa. Richard Hammond almost died when a supercar crashed.

"I've been watching it quite regularly since we stopped, "It's quite nice to watch Top Gear when you're not on it, which I haven't been able to do for like 13 years or whatever. And I think that it was a bit shaky start if we're honest. But, It took them a while to work out how to do it. But I think they're doing a reasonably good job now. It's almost as satisfying as ours," James May said.

The Grand Tour Season doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

