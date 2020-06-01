Siddhant Chaturvedi to release his debut single

"Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to release his debut single this week

The actor said though he misses going to films shoots amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's gearing to drop his first song. "You guys are too special to lose touch. I miss the shoots, the stage, the chase, and the run. But I won't stop creating, I am not yet done. My song's dropping this week, and I've just begun," the actor wrote on Instagram on Sunday

Last week, Siddhant teased the single amid self-isolation. "Should I drop my first single? @dawgeek let's do something for the public," he said. On the film front, Siddhant will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and "The Forgotten Army" actor Sharvari.