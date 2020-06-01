Alec Baldwin to star in western film 'Rust'

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin is all set to play an infamous outlaw in a western film called "Rust". The project is based on a story by Baldwin and "Crown Vic" director Joel Souza, who will also helm this movie.

The grandfather-grandson story revolves around Rust, an infamous outlaw with a bounty on his head. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Cansas to break him out of prison. But to survive, they must outrun US Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton 'Preacher' Lang, according to Deadline.

Baldwin will produce under his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Indian-American actor Anjul Nigam, who he previously produced "Crown Vic" with, as well as Anna Granucci. The actor most recently reprised his role as President Donald Trump on the season 45 finale of Saturday Night Live. Nigam most recently played the role of a priest on Netflix’s "Never Have I Ever" .