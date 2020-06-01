Music composer Wajid Khan, one-half of Sajid-Wajid, dies due to coronavirus

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as "Wanted" , "Dabangg" and "Ek Tha Tiger" , died early Monday morning in a city hospital here due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues. "He died of a cardiac arrest," his brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wajid was laid to rest at Versova cemetery in the afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance. "He was buried around 1 PM. Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," a source close to the musician told PTI. Hindi film industry personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, paid homage to the ever-smiling, talented music composer.

Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan. A bright smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and in condolence." Calling the late composer a "beautiful soul", Salman said Wajid will always be loved and missed. "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... (sic)" Salman tweeted.

"Rip Wajid bhai. Will always remember your smile," wrote Katrina on Instagram. Akshay tweeted that he was "saddened" to hear about the singer's death. "Talented and ever-smiling… Gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time." Arbaaz Khan, who was a close friend of Wajid and had a long professional association with the duo, said the singer will be "deeply missed." "The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare (May God grant you heaven)," Arbaaz tweeted. Arjun Kapoor said the news of Wajid's death was a shock and it only felt like yesterday the composer was doing music sittings for the actor's 2015 film "Tevar" . "One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart... Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories," Arjun tweeted.

Kriti Sanon remembered the music composer as someone who gave "me my first few Bollywood songs". Sajid-Wajid scored music for the 2014 film "Heropanti" , which marked the Bollywood debut of her and Tiger Shroff. "'Aa raat bhar', 'Rabba', 'Tabah'... May his soul rest in peace.. You'll live forever through your amazing music sir.. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and loved ones," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, singer Javed Ali, Adnan Sami, composers Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, director Hansal Mehta, among others also paid homage to Wajid on social media. Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" and went on to work on actor's various films including "Garv" , "Tere Naam" , "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" , "Partner" , "Veer" and the popular "Dabangg" franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like "Mera He Jalwa", "Fevicol Se" and for Akshay in "Chinta Ta Chita Chita" from the film "Rowdy Rathore" , among others. The brother-composer duo also scored the title tracks for reality TV show "Bigg Boss" seasons 4 and 6, hosted by Salman. Wajid recently co-composed Salman's songs "Pyaar Karona" and "Bhai Bhai" , which the actor released on his YouTube channel amid lockdown.