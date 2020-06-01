Left Menu
Is Inside Edge Season 3 under production? Get more updates on it

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Edge

Inside Edge Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting for a long period. The first season premiered on July 10, 2017 and the second season premiered on December 6, 2019. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on it.

Inside Edge Season 2 and Season 3 seasons started together. The creative team of Inside Edge led by Karan Anshuman (the show creator) has started work on its season 3 post-production.

Many fans may be expecting that Inside Edge Season 3 are under production. But that's not the case. As we all know the highly contagious Covid-19 disease continues to wreak havoc across India and the globe, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. The majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently the production on the series is not possible at all.

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the Powerplay league as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match fixing.

Inside Edge has received critical acclaim for performance and storyline. The acting performance of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Angad Bedi has been especially praised. India Today called the series 'perfectly cast and technically first rate'.

The Indian Express praised the performance of all actors saying that 'web-series packs interesting punch shouldered by some honest performances' and also stated that the shows quality hasn't been compromised just because web series is a far smaller medium than films.

Firstpost positively reviewed the series saying 'the characters are so seamlessly integrated into the narrative that it does not feel like a make believe world'.

Inside Edge Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

