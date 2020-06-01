The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

The Family Man Season 2 is always one of the highly anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting since Season 1 dropped its finale. The premiere date for Season 2 is yet to be announced but that doesn't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next.

The Family Man Season 2 is a highly demanding web series like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 3. While fans are passionately looking forward to its release, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from the second season.

"Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

The good news for the series lovers is that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed. The creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future, sources noted.

The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on The Family Man Season 3, "Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plot that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth."

The Family Man Season 2 is expected to premiere in July this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

