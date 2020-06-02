Hanna Season 2 gets release date in July, new trailer, cast revealed, plot to remain same

When will Hanna Season 2 be released? Finally fans are excited as all eight episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3.

Since Hanna Season 1 dropped its finale on February 3, 2019, fans have been ardently looking forward to the Season 2's release. The continuation of plot will remain same for Hanna Season 2. Here are the names of actors – Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler, Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller, Andy Newman as Jacob, Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek and Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer.

The much-awaited trailer for Hanna Season 2 is out. The series follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to find out who she is.

Hanna Season 2 will revolve around how Hanna is successful in escaping and her survival and how she experiences life as a typical teenager while being engineered to combat and fight. The imminent season will also show the retuning of Sophie and her family. They will probably help her in getting right education and also be seen taking care of her in the absence of her father. The show is just a reboot of the movie and the series' creators' endeavour is to expand the Hanna universe.

Five new additions were announced in 2019. They are expected to be present in Hanna Season 2. Actors like Dermot Mulroney is set to play a character like John Carmichael. Similarly, Anthony Welsh will be seen as Leo Garner, a member of Carmichael's Utrax operations team responsible for teaching the program's recruits.

Hanna Season 2 will be aired on July 3.