Lea Michele made working on ‘Glee’ living hell, says Samantha Marie

“Glee” actor Samantha Marie has accused co-star Lea Michele of making her time on the show’s sixth season a “living hell”. Ware said the traumatic experience she had while working with Michele made her reconsider her decision to join Hollywood

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell? Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you will ‘s*** in my wig! Amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” she wrote in response to Michele’s Twitter post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. In her message against the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in Minnepolis, Michele had written, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter” Other actors from the show, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, reacted to the accusations showing support for Ware

“Girl you wouldn’t let me sit at the table with other cast members cause ‘I don’t belong there’,” Dabier tweeted, while Newell and Snell used gifs to convey that they have had similar experiences.