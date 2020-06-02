Josh Gad not up for Olaf spin-off movie

"Frozen 2" star says he "probably" doesn't want a spin-off film for his character Olaf in the Disney animation film series. The actor, who lends his voice to the sentient snowman, said separating Olaf from the main characters of the musical fantasy doesn't make sense.

Asked if he would like to star in a spin-off to his part, Gad told PopCulture.com, "Probably not. And I'll tell you why. I feel like Olaf really is a part of the fabric of the actual stories that include Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, etc. "And to me, separating him from that group doesn't necessarily feel warranted and doesn't necessarily feel earned." But the actor-singer said he would be game for a series that would allow "Olaf to recap other films like he does in 'Frozen 2'." On talks of a potential "Frozen 3", Gad said he had no idea but was sure that the studio would announce another film "if there's a story worth telling". "Frozen 2" (2019) also saw Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff reprise their voice roles as Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, respectively. Gad recently reprised his role for "At Home With Olaf", an animated short film series launched on Walt Disney Animation Studios' official YouTube channel.