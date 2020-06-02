Left Menu
Climate Warrior: Akshay Kumar urges people to plant trees to fight climate change

After Amitabh Bachchan, it is actor Akshay Kumar, who has come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative -- Climate Warrior -- urging the people to plant trees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:18 IST
A still from the video shared by Bhumi Pednekar featuring actor Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

After Amitabh Bachchan, it is actor Akshay Kumar, who has come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative -- Climate Warrior -- urging the people to plant trees. Bhumi Pednekar has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign in view of the coming World Environment Day (June 5).

The campaign endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the 'one wish they have for the earth.' Following the thread, the 'Kesari' actor was seen raising his voice on issues, and have taken steps to bring awareness to important causes like climate change.

"Our Beautiful Planet that has sustained us now needs us to protect it more than ever. During this time we as a community must tread carefully and act immediately" Akshay Kumar was seen saying in a video posted by Pednekar on Instagram. "A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing," he added.

Explaining his one wish to rebuild mother nature, is, as he says: "The simplest act of planting trees." "I consider this as one of the most basic and efficient deeds that we can exercise individually and also urge others to do so. Let us do our bit to heal and rebuild the only planet we have. So join me and become a Climate Warrior," the 'Padman' actor concluded.

Ahead of the World Environment Day, and in support of Bhumi's initiative, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan earlier in the day also pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature. (ANI)

