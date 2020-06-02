Left Menu
'Mission: Impossible 7' to resume production in September

PTI | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:04 IST
Tom Cruise (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / tomcruise

The makers of Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission: Impossible 7" are hoping to restart production on the upcoming film in the spy-action franchise in September. According to the film's first assistant director Tommy Gormley, the outdoor scenes of the movie are set to shoot first.

"MI 7" was among the major Hollywood projects that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It's shooting in Italy was halted due to the disease outbreak in the country in February. "We hope to restart in September. We hope to visit all the countries we planned to. We hope to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio," Gormley said on BBC Radio 4's "Today" program.

A Paramount Pictures production, the film is helmed by third-time returning director Christopher McQuarrie. Gormley further said he is positive that the film could meet its target of shooting from September through to April/May.

Known for Cruise's nerve-racking and high octane stunts, the "MI" films are nothing short of a spectacle and the assistant director said the team is prepared to deal with complexities of producing a large-scale feature during COVID-19 times. "This is our challenge. We are not a chamber piece movie. We do spectacle, and that is what people expect of us.

"If we have the protocols in place and we break down all the procedures very carefully... We will get it going again. Some things are very challenging such as stunt scenes, crowd scenes, etc. but we can't do a 'Mission Impossible' movie and not have a fight scene or car scenes in it," he added. Actor Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the franchise, told Variety that the outdoor shoots in September seem "fairly doable" with precautions in place.

The British actor joked that fight scenes would need to be shot "five feet apart". "People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they're safe to do that. I don't know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they'll be able to be tested regularly," he added. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021, will now hit the screens on November 19, 2021.

