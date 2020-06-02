Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic loses zoo to Carole Baskin in court ruling

Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series 'Tiger King,' is back in the news after a federal judge ruled that the jailed reality star has to hand over his zoo properties to Carole Baskin as part of a 1 million USD trademark judgment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:12 IST
'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic loses zoo to Carole Baskin in court ruling
Joe Exotic (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series 'Tiger King,' is back in the news after a federal judge ruled that the jailed reality star has to hand over his zoo properties to Carole Baskin as part of a 1 million USD trademark judgment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Courthouse News reports that Baskin's Big Cat Rescue successfully proved to a U.S. District judge in Oklahoma City that Exotic (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother Shirley M. Schreibvogel in 2011 in order to keep the properties out of the reach of creditors if he lost his long-running legal battles with the Florida-based animal sanctuary.

Exotic, in 2013 was ordered to pay Big Cat Rescue nearly 1 million USD to resolve a two-year-old trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, which was featured in the Netflix docuseries, involved Exotic's use of logos and images that were very similar to those created and owned by Big Cat Rescue. In 2016, Big Cat Rescue sued Exotic's mother as they claimed that the fraudulent transfer of the property was also featured in the docuseries.

The complaint stated, "Schreibvogel later admitted under oath that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit. Schreibvogel also admitted in 2015, via a confession of judgment she entered into to resolve a lawsuit filed against he by the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee overseeing Joe Maldonado's personal bankruptcy estate, that the zoo land was fraudulently transferred to her by Joe Maldonado in 2011 to avoid his creditors." Big Cat Rescue was also awarded control of several cars and cabins on the property, with the judge ordering the current zoo operator to leave within 120 days and remove all animals on the property, as a part of the judgment.

Exotic, who ran for Governor of Oklahoma as a libertarian candidate in 2018, is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted in 2019 of trying to hire a hitman to kill Baskin as well as falsifying animal records and violating the Endangered Species Act. 'Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem' released earlier this year. It primarily captured Exotic's long-running feud with Baskin, became a global phenomenon and led to other planned TV and film adaptations of the story. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

It is criminal not give cash support to MSMEs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the MSMEs, which are closing down11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 13rd of them are closing down permanent...

Rupee likely to stay stable if crude prices remain at current levels: SBI chairman

The rupee is likely to be stable if crude oil prices stay at moderate level and fiscal deficit is under check, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Tuesday. So far, the rupee has been stable against the dollar, he said at the ...

Germany wants to swap EU travel warning for softer guidelines this week

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German cabinet would on Wednesday discuss a resolution on downgrading the travel warnings currently in force for European Union countries and several other associated countries into softer guideline...

Pompeo says China's action on India border part of behaviour of ruling Communist Party

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Chinas actions, be it on the India border, or in Hong Kong or in the South China Sea, have been part of the behavior of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing in the recent past. Indian and Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020