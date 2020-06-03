Will Jurassic World 3 resume filming in July? Get other latest updates

Jurassic World 2 was released in June 2018 and the movie's success in the global box office paved the way for making Jurassic World 3. Colin Trevorrow-directed Jurassic World 3 commenced filming in Canada in February 2020 and moved to other locations in England the following month.

The production for Jurassic World 3 was put on hiatus on March 13, 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the entertainment industry and almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed.

However, the filming for Jurassic World 3 can resume in July this year putting an eye on its release in June next year. As the government of the UK has given a green light for the movies and TV productions to resume shooting, the creators of Jurassic World want to make use of this advantage.

The actor Sam Neill said in a conversation with a leading portal that he hopes that the filming for Jurassic World 3 will resume in July. It seems the 72-year-old actor can't wait anymore to resume his usual life on sets. According to him, all the sets are waiting and he is returning to the franchise after 19 years. He made his last appearance as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park 3 in 2001.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

According to a post by Chris Pratt on Twitter, fans can enter for a chance to win the opportunity to get eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World 3 (Jurassic World: Dominion) by donating money to the campaign. Other celebrities who have joined the challenge include Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.