Amidst Accusations, Gogoi Challenges Assam CM's Alleged Intimidation Tactics
Gaurav Gogoi, leader of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has dismissed threats from Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as inconsequential. Accusations have surfaced involving Gogoi and his wife with Pakistani intelligence, leading to an investigation. Gogoi criticizes the investigation as a political maneuver to protect the CM's associates.
In a bold statement, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has declared his indifference to threats and intimidations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking at Jorhat, Gogoi emphasized that the public pays no heed to the CM's rhetoric anymore.
Amid accusations linking him and his British wife to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, Gogoi criticized the ongoing investigations as political strategies wielded by Sarma. Despite the state's special investigation team (SIT) filing a charge sheet, Gogoi remains unfazed.
The CID's SIT's charge sheet, which Gogoi claims is weak and strategically protective of Sarma's associates, further fuels the political tension. With investigations now possibly moving to a central agency, Gogoi stands resolute, awaiting justice.
