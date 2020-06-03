Left Menu
Is World War Z 2 release possible in future? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:13 IST
Is World War Z 2 release possible in future? What latest we know
The making of World War Z 2 was in a turmoil due to a large market for Hollywood movies. Image Credit: Facebook / World War Z

World War Z 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. The massive success of World War Z augmented a huge demand for another movie.

World War Z 2 may not return as manufacturing has been cancelled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. But if luck comes in favour, the horror and zombie enthusiasts may see the returning of second sequel.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got a authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of a inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter. "In case you are excited about making that story, you possibly can simply depend China out, it's not occurring," he added.

The making of World War Z 2 was in a turmoil due to a large market for Hollywood movies. China is considered the largest market for Hollywood movies. But the country runs a strict ban on movies featuring ghosts and zombies.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the entertainment industry and almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed. Thus, we can't expect major development these days for World War Z 2.

The plot for World War Z 2 is totally kept under wraps. It's a difficult job to predict the plot as we have not received any news from reliable sources. However, Gerry lane said at the end of the film that there is a lot to happen and the story would be starting from the end of the last sequel for sure.

World War Z 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

