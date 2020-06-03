'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast, showrunner donate $100,000 to support George Floyd protests

The star cast and showrunner of cop comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" have donated USD 100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network in solidarity with protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

"Brooklyn..." cast members including Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Andy Samberg, and Andre Braugher, and showrunner Dan Goor, said they "condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally". The National Bail Fund Network aims to bail people out of jail or immigration detention, and since last week protesters have been getting arrested while participating in nationwide demonstrations dedicated to Floyd.

"Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them," the team said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday. Their contribution came after some people on social media called for actors who have portrayed police officers to donate money to organisations helping protestors.

Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the hit NBC series, was among the first actors to make a donation. The actor tweeted on Tuesday morning that she was donating USD 11,000 to the National Bail Fund Network, matching the amount of "The Tick" star Griffin Newman, who began the initiative on Monday.

Many Hollywood personalities like Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Timothee Chalamet, joined protests across the country, while others such as Janelle Monae and Kehlani have donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that helps bail out low-income individuals who wouldn't have the means to do so. Model Chrissy Teigen pledged USD 200,000 to bail out protesters, while director JJ Abrams, through his foundation and Bad Robot production company, committed USD 10 million over the next five years to anti-racist organisations.